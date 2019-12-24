0

Youngest child is starting college; parent is unemployed. Will the FAFSA consider the following, or will they be ignored for financial aid calculations?

  1. retirement benefits (social security)

  2. Dividends from a Roth IRA

  3. Distributions from a Roth IRA

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.