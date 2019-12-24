0

I'm a student and saved some money with part time jobs for a violin. I want a friend of mine to parcel a violin purchased in Japan to Bangladesh. Will he need to pay taxes to send me that violin?

|improve this question
New contributor
noobmaster69 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

noobmaster69 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.