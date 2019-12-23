1

I am currently renting, but am considering buying a house in the future (1-3 years). I want to know if I should even consider waiting for a future recession to buy a home at a better price. Some would argue that we are due for a recession (seems common enough to not need a reference), though none of us can know this is imminent with certainty.

I would not mind waiting to buy if it means my money would go further. However, if I wait and the market does not come down, I risk the inverse as the cost of homes in my area is rising faster than inflation.

All other considerations aside, should I wait for a recession to buy a home and what other risks does this carry?

You don't know if/when prices will come down and if they do come down you don't know if they'll go back up or keep sliding.

Renting makes a lot of sense in some markets, like San Francisco, New York City, Kansas City, etc. If you're in a market where the price to rent ratio is quite high then you're not really missing out on much by not buying now, if you're in one of those markets waiting makes more sense.

I would probably just focus on the rent vs buy decision based on the current market and how long you plan to live there. You're not likely to get the timing right if you try to wait for the perfect time to buy. There are a number of "Rent vs Buy calculators" out there to play with, here's a simple one from NerdWallet.

  • Geographic data and the rent/buy price ratio is critical to answer any 'should I buy or rent' question; +1. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 5 mins ago
Based on historical data (although it depends on where you live) past recessions didn't have much impact on housing prices except the great recession.

Since 1980, there have been five official recessions in the United States. In all but the 2007-2009 Great Recession, inflation-adjusted home prices only declined an average of 2.7 percent from the month before the recession began to the final month of the recession, according to the home price index data from Robert Shiller.

Considering you are currently renting you can save 1-3 years of rent if you buy a place instead.

During a recession you might see more properties foreclosed (which might be an opportunity to find good deals) or the interest rate might be lower, but in my opinion the sooner you become a homeowner the better you manage your financials.

    Thanks for the answer! Do you have a source for the first statement (past recesssions...)? The few charts (median sale prices of homes) did show some decrease in price during recessions. Though I don't think the median sale prices of homes shows the value of individual homes accurately – user27432 32 mins ago
    @user27432: If I understand "median sale price" correctly, it only tells you about relative volume in low-priced vs high-priced homes, and nothing at all about changes in home value. – Ben Voigt 18 mins ago
  • @BenVoigt I agree. Masih's (now) linked article uses a much better method of showing the changes in home value. I asked for the reference because I didn't think median sale price was a good metric. – user27432 11 mins ago
  • Also remember that the reason the great recession had such a significant impact was likely that it was caused by housing market instability. One caveat I'd say, though, is that often housing payments dropped more than the price drop due to the Fed reducing interest rates in part attempting to prop up the housing market and other similar markets that are heavily dependent on lending. – Joe 1 min ago
what other risks does this carry?

  • You don't know when the next recession recession will happen.
  • Until then, you're both paying rent and saving up for a deposit.
  • Prices from now until the recession might have increased more than the price dropped during the recession.

This random internet stranger's suggestion is to buy a reasonably priced house (2-3x family income) as soon as you have a good DP.

