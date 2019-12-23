1

We are the sellers. Our contract explicitly states 2 things:

  1. The Buyers can back out based on the inspection and receive earnest money back.
  2. Sellers will not provide money back at closing, or make any repairs based on inspection report findings.

The buyer ignored item 2 and asked for money back anyway. Our broker advises us to address this in the normal fashion (accept or negotiate etc.), but it begs the question: Are we basically writing a contract with no teeth in regard to the inspection - no money back clause?

Is my broker correct in stating, this is basically wasted verbiage in a buy-sell since the buyer can still terminate based on the inspection report? I always pictured the scenario where the buyer asks for money anyway, seller refuses, buyer terminates because seller refuses, buyer loses earnest money because of item 2 above, court would find the buyer in breach of contract. My broker is quite adamant that's ludicrous. The escrow company in this case would refuse to even consider this and the earnest money would be distributed - I would have to sue to attempt to enforce this. Why then even state item 2 above in any contract?

You've essentially made an 'as-is' condition. You're letting it be known that you're inflexible on that item, they shouldn't bother trying to negotiate money back at closing or repairs prior to closing. If they try anyway and you decline they don't forfeit earnest money, they're within their rights to terminate based on inspection results so long as they follow the timelines in the contract.

It's not pointless as it communicates your position. The wording of the two items let's buyers know that if they want to negotiate based on inspection results it has to be on purchase price rather than requesting money back at closing or repairs prior to closing.

I think your broker is correct. Item 2 is to clarify expectations and prevent any perception that discounts or repairs are being offered. It does not say that the buyer forfeits the earnest money just by asking for a change in terms. The contract has been accepted by both parties; either of you is free to propose changes (attempt to renegotiate), and unless that proposal is accepted by the other, the existing contract stands. Making such a proposal is not a breach of contract.

