Never pay interest just to build credit.

Building credit takes time. Pay your bills on time, don't overuse what credit you do have, and you'll be fine. Paying interest to get a good credit score is like buying a brand-new hybrid car to get better gas mileage. You spend more for the mechanism than the benefit you get.

IMHO there's way too much hype surrounding credit score. Certainly a bad score can make things like car loans harder, but with a young or "decent" credit you should not have any of those difficulties. A bad score indicates you've misused credit in the past . If you haven't done anything to indicate you're a credit risk then you should be fine. Yes you might be missing out on some fringe benefits like better insurance rates but it is worth it to pay interest on a loan for that benefit?

The most impactful time for a good-to-great credit score is when you get a mortgage. Even then you can improve your situation be taking a bit more time to save for a higher down payment which will lower your credit risk (and build your score in the process). The rest is mostly marketing for the banks to get you to borrow more money (IMHO).