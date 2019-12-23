I'm looking to create a liquidity vetting policy when searching for equities to swing or position trade, I won't be Forex trading, day trading, options trading or trading OTC stocks. I'm familiar with the concepts of the bid/ask spread — and calculating the spread as a percentage — but I'm wondering what kind of spread size tolerance traders generally consider a good indicator of liquidity.

I will also be looking at volume of course, but I find it's much easier to gauge in comparison to spread. I intend to trade equities with prices per share ranging from a dollar to +500 dollars. I understand the "ideal" spread percentage range would be quite different across that spectrum. If this isn't the logical approach to vetting spread size, what would be?