0

In order to calculate my net salary I am using this calculator and it works pretty well: I have the exact same numbers on my payslips.

I am able to calculate every tax by myself starting from my gross salary apart from the "income tax". I can't understand precisely how it is calculated.

I read on wikipedia that it should be 0% below 9168 €/ per year and it should increase from 14% to 24% on the part of your salary above 9168 €/per year, up to 14255 €/per year. But if I put, say, 14255 €/per year in the calculator, it says 203 (4% of 14255-9168) and not and not 1220.88 (24% of 14255-9168).

Do you know why?

I know that it is a very complicated procedure but I am curious about it!

|improve this question
New contributor
Bremen000 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Bremen000 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.