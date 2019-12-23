In order to calculate my net salary I am using this calculator and it works pretty well: I have the exact same numbers on my payslips.

I am able to calculate every tax by myself starting from my gross salary apart from the "income tax". I can't understand precisely how it is calculated.

I read on wikipedia that it should be 0% below 9168 €/ per year and it should increase from 14% to 24% on the part of your salary above 9168 €/per year, up to 14255 €/per year. But if I put, say, 14255 €/per year in the calculator, it says 203 (4% of 14255-9168) and not and not 1220.88 (24% of 14255-9168).

Do you know why?

I know that it is a very complicated procedure but I am curious about it!