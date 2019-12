The Open represents the first trade of the new day.

If the Open is the low price for the day, it will be located on the bottom left of the daily bar (see the 5th red bar which occurred the day after the security peaked).

If after the Open the security drops below that and then rises above the Open, the Open will be attached to the daily bar but not at the top or at the bottom.

If the Open is the high price for the day, it will be located on the top left of the daily bar (see the 1st green bar two days after the security peaked).

I can't help you with the question about the $50 bar lengths because I have no idea what security this is. See if you can find some historical data (O, H, L, C) from your broker or from a web site. That might shed some light on this.