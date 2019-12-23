0

I'm practicing how to read quarterly reports of publicly traded companies. I'm looking at Nokia's with this link here:

https://www.nokia.com/system/files/2019-10/nokia_results_2019_q3.pdf

Am I correct in understanding the following:

  • their earnings for Q3 is 85M Euros as shown on page 25 Profit/(loss) for the period = 85

  • their earnings for Q1 to Q3 is -553M Euros as shown on page 25 Profit/(loss) for the period = (553)

  • their EBITDA for Q3 is 665M Euros as shown on page 35 EBITDA Non-IFRS

  • their EBITDA for Q1 to Q3 is 1406M Euros as shown on page 35 EBITDA Non-IFRS

Did I read these numbers correctly? And so things like taxes, interest, depreciation plays a substantial role in whether this company is profitable or not?

|improve this question
  • Can you clarify your question? Are you asking if those numbers are right or why they are different (e.g. why EBITDA is reported along with net earnings)? – D Stanley 31 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.