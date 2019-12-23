I'm practicing how to read quarterly reports of publicly traded companies. I'm looking at Nokia's with this link here:
https://www.nokia.com/system/files/2019-10/nokia_results_2019_q3.pdf
Am I correct in understanding the following:
their earnings for Q3 is 85M Euros as shown on page 25 Profit/(loss) for the period = 85
their earnings for Q1 to Q3 is -553M Euros as shown on page 25 Profit/(loss) for the period = (553)
their EBITDA for Q3 is 665M Euros as shown on page 35 EBITDA Non-IFRS
their EBITDA for Q1 to Q3 is 1406M Euros as shown on page 35 EBITDA Non-IFRS
Did I read these numbers correctly? And so things like taxes, interest, depreciation plays a substantial role in whether this company is profitable or not?