I'm practicing how to read quarterly reports of publicly traded companies. I'm looking at Nokia's with this link here:

https://www.nokia.com/system/files/2019-10/nokia_results_2019_q3.pdf

Am I correct in understanding the following:

their earnings for Q3 is 85M Euros as shown on page 25 Profit/(loss) for the period = 85

their earnings for Q1 to Q3 is -553M Euros as shown on page 25 Profit/(loss) for the period = (553)

their EBITDA for Q3 is 665M Euros as shown on page 35 EBITDA Non-IFRS

their EBITDA for Q1 to Q3 is 1406M Euros as shown on page 35 EBITDA Non-IFRS

Did I read these numbers correctly? And so things like taxes, interest, depreciation plays a substantial role in whether this company is profitable or not?