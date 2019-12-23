For 2020, ON BPA is $10,783 and Federal $12,298. I always get mislead to see first tax bracket not subtracting BPA. Does anyone feel same?
I'm clearer if first bracket already subtracts ON BPA. It's perplexing to subtract BPA at end.
