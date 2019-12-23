0

For 2020, ON BPA is $10,783 and Federal $12,298. I always get mislead to see first tax bracket not subtracting BPA. Does anyone feel same?

enter image description here

I'm clearer if first bracket already subtracts ON BPA. It's perplexing to subtract BPA at end.

enter image description here

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.