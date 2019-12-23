I have a set of stocks in my portfolio (some are part of Nifty Index, mix of large/mid/small cap), but I observed that most of the times when the Index surges, my portfolio drops on that particular day and vice versa, and hence my below questions?

1) Am I holding stocks that are not interesting/good value to other traders?

2) Are my {maybe unpopular} stocks not aligned with the Indian economy?

3) Are the other stocks good compared to what I own in my portfolio?

I dont understand why the stocks in my portfolio are increasing in price when the Index drops.

I see this scenario occurring when index drops upto 0.50 %.

If it drops more than 0.50 %, then my portfolio aligns somewhat with Index.