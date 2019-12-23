For only Canadian-traded ETF for US Small Caps, I know just XSMC iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF. Its MER is .2%. US-traded ETFs have cheaper MER.
.04% SCHA Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF
.05% VB Vanguard US Small-Cap ETF
.07% IJR iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
.1% VIOO S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
.1% VTWO Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
What factors must I regard? I know exchange rate, exchange rate conversion cost, Level 1 With-holding tax.
How do I factor them? What are the formulas? I know I can't predict future exchange rate, but I just want to know confidence interval.