0

For only Canadian-traded ETF for US Small Caps, I know just XSMC iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF. Its MER is .2%. US-traded ETFs have cheaper MER.

.04% SCHA Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

.05% VB Vanguard US Small-Cap ETF

.07% IJR iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

.1% VIOO S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

.1% VTWO Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

.19% iShares Russell 2000 ETF

  1. What factors must I regard? I know exchange rate, exchange rate conversion cost, Level 1 With-holding tax.

  2. How do I factor them? What are the formulas? I know I can't predict future exchange rate, but I just want to know confidence interval.

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.