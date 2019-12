I have USD that I want deposit in RRSP and TFSA without converting to CAD. But I don't want outpace my RRSP Deduction Limit and TFSA Contribution Room. How do I know doubt-lessly which exchange rate?

The CRA directs you to use the Bank of Canada official daily exchange rates.

Use the rate for the day you contribute the money to your TFSA.