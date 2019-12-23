Can I transfer from my Wells Fargo account to another person's Wells Fargo account?
WF supports Zelle, which allows instantaneous transfer to other accounts of up to $2,000 per day. I use it to regularly transfer money to my father (borrowed money from him) who's at the same bank I am, and son.
And, of course, you can write your friend a check, use PayPal, Cashapp, etc.