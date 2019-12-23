I use Amazon a lot for business purposes, and so have a pretty large number of orders. However, matching credit card transactions against this is a nightmare. I guess amazon charges your card when they ship, so if you have an order with multiple lines that ship at different times, trying to reconcile the credit card charges against actual amazon orders is well nigh impossible.

Just to clarify, I order the items on my personal credit card, and from that I need to generate an expense report (excluding personal items) which I can then submit to my company for reimbursement.

I'm kind of at the point that I'll just not do that, and order each item individually, these orders are pretty easy to reconcile, but that seems ridiculous.

Does anyone have any solutions on how to do this effectively (and hopefully almost automatically) in Quicken?

FWIW, I found the place you can download an order report to get a bulk list of orders, and from that, I can get the order number and consequently get the invoice printed out pretty easily, but reconciling these multiline orders -- I can seem to find a solution.