Five years ago I found a house I wanted to buy. I had a fulltime job and saved enough money for the down payment. I went to see about getting a loan and I was told that my income alone was not enough to secure the loan. My father wanted to help and signed as a co owner on the property so his income would be combined with mine and I could qualify for the loan. All was well until he and my mother divorced. He had nowhere to go and asked if he could stay with me for a few months which I allowed. After a year, a broken bedroom door and several holes punched into the walls, he found a girlfriend and moved out. Here it is six months later and he is no longer with the girlfriend and asked if he can move back, I told him no. Now he's threatening to force me to sell the house and take half the money if I don't allow him back. Does he have the right to do this? The only thing he has put into my house is the rent he paid while staying there, $4000. That didn't even cover the damage he did while he was there. Everything else I have paid for on my own, the downpayment, mortgages, utilities, insurance, taxes, and fixing the damage he left.

