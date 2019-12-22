I tried to send $200 to India via xoom, using my paypal login. At the last step the xoom site asked for my Date of Birth even though my paypal account of over 10 years has my checking account and credit card (among other info) info already.

I called xoom's help support number and they said they need the date of birth to send money. Basically i am more cautious since being affected by equifax losing my info and dont want xoom retaining info they dont need when paypal already has what they require. how do i find out if this a data mining type operation where they're collecting Date of birth for no reason or they legitimately need this info to verify our identity and are not saving it? Which 3rd party site(FCC etc) can verify xoom's claim?