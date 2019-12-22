0

I went to this website here:

https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

I then typed in NOKIA because I wanted to find their quarterly report. I was able to get to this page:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000924613&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0

However, I don't see any quarterly reports for financials there. Can someone tell me what I'm doing wrong? Where should I go to see official filings of financials?

I do see NOK listed in the USA on the NYSE. So because they are listed in USA, doesn't that mean they need to submit their financials to SEC?

Nokia is a Finnish company. You may not be able to find its quarterly report using tools intended for US stocks.

You can find all relevant reporting here, on Nokia web site: https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/reports-filings/

In particular, as a Finnish company, the most significant reports are annual reports, not quarterly reports. You may be interested in the annual report 2018.

