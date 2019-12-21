I struggle to pick out the right numbers from financial reports of publicly traded companies to calculate EBITDA. I randomly picked the stock LAUR and found this document:

http://s23.q4cdn.com/290406876/files/doc_financials/2019/Q3/10Q.pdf

This webpage here says that a formula I can use for EBITDA is

EBITDA = Net Income + Interest + Taxes + Depreciation + Amortization

From what I can tell, here are the numbers I can pick out from the financial report:

Net Income = 877,609 -> on page 4 Interest = -9,552 - 136,438 -> page 4 Tax = -60,677 -> page 4 Depreciation/Amort = -1,029,619 -> page 7 (although I also see 146,284 on page 9, which is a big discrepancy?)

So adding up all these values gives us an EBITDA of -$358,677 for the first 9 months of their fiscal year. Is that correct? I feel like I did something completely wrong because I have so much trouble picking out the right numbers from financial statements.