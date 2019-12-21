diagram The process is as follows: The consumer (A) purchases a good or service from a business (B). The consumer receives the good or service and also receives points, similar to that of a loyalty program. A separate corporation (C) receives commission from the sale made by the consumer for advertising business (B) to begin with. The corporation invests part of its earnings in (D), causes them to grow and then pays dividends to the consumer (A) over time.

The consumer is receiving a good or service for their money, so they aren't technically investing for the sake of equity. Also, the money invested in the corporation isn't technically the consumer's money, its a cut from business (B)'s revenue. It should also be mentioned that a 30% return for every purchase made from the consumer to business (B) is put aside and not used to grow the corporations revenue. This 30% is returned to the consumer over a period of 30 days and after that, a percentage of the purchase value (also equivalent to how many points they have) is given to the consumer in dividends as long as the corporation is growing.

What's the legality of all of this? Does it avoid the regulations otherwise put on selling stocks to unaccredited investors, or equity crowd-funding?

Thanks