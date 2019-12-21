I did something like that twice, although I used credit card.

There are two ways this can be done:

The bill is cancelled, or if using credit card, you get a credit card refund. Then you enter the refund transaction as opposite of the original transaction, at the date you returned the goods.

Example:

Purchase: Debit: Assets - Fixed Assets - Good 1 Credit: Liabilities - Credit Card Refund: Debit: Liabilities - Credit Card Credit: Assets - Fixed Assets - Good 1

You get a separate payment. For example, one of my purchases where I returned it had a separate bank account transfer to my bank account. Then I just pay the credit card bill in a normal manner. In this case, the second refund transaction is not the opposite of the original transaction because the money is paid via a different method.

Example: