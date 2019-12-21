I am trying to write a QIF file manually so I can learn to convert csv files to QIF myself without a third party app on Linux.

I am having difficulty understanding how to record a split transaction.

The following is an example transaction where we receive income, $1000. It must be split between health care deduction, taxes, and deposit to checking. This is what I have, but GNU Cash doesnt properly import it. How can I fix this? What should a split transaction look like in a qif file?