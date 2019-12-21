0

I am trying to write a QIF file manually so I can learn to convert csv files to QIF myself without a third party app on Linux.

I am having difficulty understanding how to record a split transaction.

The following is an example transaction where we receive income, $1000. It must be split between health care deduction, taxes, and deposit to checking. This is what I have, but GNU Cash doesnt properly import it. How can I fix this? What should a split transaction look like in a qif file?

!Type:Bank
D02/08/2019
T1000.0
SAssets:Current Assets:Checking
$800
SExpenses:Taxes
$100.0
SExpenses:Insurance:Health Insurance
$100.0
PD02/08/2019 Pay Check
LIncome:Company:Salary
^
  • Can you export a QIF file from gnucash as an example? – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago

