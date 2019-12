I live in the United States and have a small unincorporated business. I have no employees and I am single. I have a 401(K) and a Roth 401(K) through E*Trade. Between the two accounts I have a little over 200K in them.

I have not been filing form 5500 for these plans and I believe I do not have to. Do I?

I believe that when the balance in these plans reaches 250K, I do. Do have that right?