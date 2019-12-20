Im becoming an adult soon (17), and im wondering if checks from the bank are unique? like can you give a blank check to a friend and he can use it as if its his own? or does everyone have checks thats linked to their bank, sorry if this question seems dumb.
The bottom of the check will have the bank's routing number, the account number, and the check number -- these uniquely identify that specific check to your account.
This will show at the bottom of the check like: 1234567890 555444333321 00001
Routing number: 1234567890
Account Number: 555444333321 Check number: 1
-
ahh, okay. so if a friend did used a blank check it would come out of my bank then? – marki 1 hour ago
-
Correct: Checks from your account result in that money coming out of your account. DON'T sign a blank check. If someone else uses one your checks -- example: signs them with your name and pays for goods --, that is fraud. (note: I'm not a lawyer) – OCary 1 hour ago
In the "distant" past, checks were in fact blank, except for the bank name and (in the US) ABA routing number.
In the 1950s, though, banks -- and the companies that make check processing equipment -- standardized on fonts and magnetic ink, which allowed the equipment to process checks faster.
This, though, necessitated that the routing number, person's account number and the check number be printed on the check in that magnetic ink.