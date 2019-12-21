Are checks from the bank are unique? Can you give a blank check to a friend so that they can use it as if it were their own? Or must checks be linked to a person's bank account?
In India most of the checks have account number and name of the owner of that account also IFSC code is there associated with the branch where the account was opened. – Rohan 6 hours ago
The bottom of the check will have the bank's routing number, the account number, and the check number -- these uniquely identify that specific check to your account.
This will show at the bottom of the check like: 1234567890 555444333321 00001
Routing number: 1234567890
Account Number: 555444333321 Check number: 1
ahh, okay. so if a friend did used a blank check it would come out of my bank then? – marki yesterday
3Correct: Checks from your account result in that money coming out of your account. DON'T sign a blank check. If someone else uses one your checks -- example: signs them with your name and pays for goods --, that is fraud. (note: I'm not a lawyer) – OCary yesterday
3@OCary "DON'T sign a blank check." This is where the terms "blank check" and carte blanche come from, although in that case, the person does it purposefully. – RonJohn 19 hours ago
1Well hopefully if he signed one of your cheques then the bank would notice it wasn't your signature and reject it, but I wouldn't bet on it. – DJClayworth 19 hours ago
3@DJClayworth, Nowadays, bank tellers almost never even look at signatures, or even whom the cheque is made out to. All they care about is the amount, date, and the two bank accounts. Consider all the cheques deposited through ATMs or via phone photographs. Unless someone complains, no one needs to look at the other details. Of course nowadays, almost no one ever uses cheques anyway. – Ray Butterworth 18 hours ago
In the "distant" past, checks were in fact blank, except for the bank name and (in the US) ABA routing number.
In the 1950s, though, banks -- and the companies that make check processing equipment -- standardized on fonts and magnetic ink, which allowed the equipment to process checks faster.
This, though, necessitated that the routing number, person's account number and the check number be printed on the check in that magnetic ink.
Here's one from 1935 with the account owner's name printed on the end of the check:
And here's one from 1908 which is completely generic except for the bank name:
2Do you happen to have a picture of a pre-1950s "blank" check? That would be interesting to see! How did they process the check, did somebody have to try to figure out if you really had an account there and had signed the check by comparing to your original signature or something? – Michael 21 hours ago
3@Michael here you go. – RonJohn 19 hours ago