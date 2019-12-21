In the "distant" past, checks were in fact blank, except for the bank name and (in the US) ABA routing number.

In the 1950s, though, banks -- and the companies that make check processing equipment -- standardized on fonts and magnetic ink, which allowed the equipment to process checks faster.

This, though, necessitated that the routing number, person's account number and the check number be printed on the check in that magnetic ink.

Here's one from 1935 with the account owner's name printed on the end of the check:

And here's one from 1908 which is completely generic except for the bank name: