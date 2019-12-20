Vanguard offers an ETF that tracks the total world stock index (VT), but it has only been around since 2008. I'm interested in what the total world stock index would have looked like over a much longer time period. For US stocks I can look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500-- is there a similar metric I can find to give me a sense of the world stock returns over 100 years?
How about the Morgan Stanley Capital International World Index (MSCI) which is comprised of the US, Canada and another 20 or so countries? Perhaps the DGT and IOO ETFs as well? There may be others. Search one of the ETF web sites. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
@Bob Baerker good point-- apparently it tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Index, but I can't find a chart of this index that goes back more than 10 years. I would have imagined that someone would have made an index that tracked the overall economic growth of the world's equities before though. – Dugan 47 mins ago