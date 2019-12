How much would an employee expect to save on tax bill by moving residence from NYC to NJ, approximately?

Assume 200k income, single, no dependents, $0 for everything else (IRA, 401k, investments, etc).

Online tax estimators say tax bill for NYC is $72k and tax bill for NJ is $63k. If working in one and living in the other, would the tax bill be closer to 72k or 63k?