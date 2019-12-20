I came across Larry Williams' True Seasonal Index. It seems to only be available on TradeStation. Not being in the US I have a different broker, so I am looking to create a similar index (with TradingView's Pine Scripts). I am assuming the exact formula is not available, but are there maybe formulas for similar alternative indexes?

How would I go about creating my own seasonal index? I tried plotting the average of the past 5 cycles (i.e. years, months, whatever), but I can't seem to get a similar graph to Larry's.

Thanks