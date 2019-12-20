0

I am currently a 17-year old Student with no major source of income being supported by my parents. I would like to learn about Finance and managing money, a skill which I hope will help me in the future.

To begin with, I am confused about the resources to refer to. There are so many books on finance out there that I don't know which one to pick. The main question I have: How should I go about accumulating my knowledge in this field? A few ideas regarding this are:

  • Pick up a few school textbooks on Commerce, Economics, Business studies and Accounts from my friends; These follow the school curriculum in India for high school (11th and 12th grade, ISC education board). I do not know how much practical application information from these textbooks will have in my future life, which is why I am hesitant to do this.
  • Chart out my own syllabus and topics of interest to read, which will be handy in the future. Then acquire a set of books to study these topics. I am currently leaning the most towards this option.
  • Do nothing about it and let experience be the teacher: this is the option I choose not to pursue, which is why I'm here

My current knowledge level:

I know the basics of banking, compound interest, loans, stocks, savings etc.

What I would like to learn

A deeper insight into the above topics as well as Accounting, Asset Management and Investing

A few book recommendations I already have:

  • The Intelligent Investor - Benjamin Graham
  • Securities Analysis - Benjamin Graham
  • Options, Futures and Derivatives - John Hull
  • Margin of Risk - Seth Klarman

Which path out of the above three would you recommend for learning? Also, would you make any changes to the above booklist? Are there any books that give a greater insight into the fundamentals of money? How money works, the cash flow of the world, socioeconomic impacts of money etc.

Apologies if this is a soft question: It may be closed by the moderators in that case. Thank you for any further advice.

    "I would like to learn about Finance and managing money, a skill which I hope will help me in the future." The hard finance of business, or the soft finance of personal budgeting? – RonJohn
  If you can modify the question away from asking for specific recommendations, and more "what to look for", this will be more on-topic for the site. As a side note, I'll suggest you start by focusing on budgeting, rather than investing, as a money-management skill for a 17 year old. Simply saving more money will have more impact at this stage in your life, compared with making specific investment choices. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
0

I have to laugh when a beginner asks about what to read in order to learn about personal finance and related topics and in return he receives recommendations like:

  • THE INTELLIGENT INVESTOR by Benjamin Graham
  • SECURITY ANALYSIS by Benjamin Graham

You're a beginner. You don't jump to right into complex tomes that will bore you to sleep because you don't understand what you are reading.

Start with beginner level introductory material. It could be as basic as some of the "XYZ For Dummies" books or it could be something a bit deeper. Build a basic foundation of understanding.

As you understand more, read more complex books in areas of the market that interest you. As you become more financially literate, you'll be able to judge for yourself what suits you and then you can dive into the detailed books written by experts.

Add OPTIONS AS A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT by Lawrence McMillan to your list of future reading (read it before Hull's book).

