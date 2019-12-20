I think you may be misunderstanding what an index is. An index is just a mathematical calculation based on the values of certain stocks. An index goes up when the stocks in the index go up, and down when they go down. An index is volatile when the stocks in it are volatile.

It is true that being included in an index can affect a stock - in the sense that it is bought by managers who want to track indexes, and being in an index gives it a perception of 'quality'. However those are secondary effects. Changes in the index don't affect the stock.

In general a stock is not affected by the behaviour of an index it is in. Instead the index is determined by the prices of the stocks that are in it.

(A stock may be bought or sold because a trader sees a change in an index and thinks the market is going up or down, but that is true of a stock that is not in the index as well.)