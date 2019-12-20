0

I have received an confirmation email from an unknown sender called Naughty Boy in my email account on my mac which I have been previously logged into it so all the messages being sent have been kept popping up everyday. At the beginning when it firstly poped up on my mac screen I thought it was just a newsletter of some kind of website which I might have been possibly subscribed to.

However, when I looked at it again once opened, it says that I have ordered a product called "Cool Stuff" which I have never ordered and is ready for collection at Australia Post. Surprisingly, this email also included my actual shipping address correctly, which I remember I've never given any of my personal detail to this sender, and showed my payment method was debit/mastercard and a tracking number.

So I deleted the email soon after and thought it might be a scam. Then when I logged into my email account using the offical website rather than directly on my mac and checked the deleted email, I saw it was like a newsletter just about promotion but was still from the same sender. It literally looked like a different content than the previous one. I have no idea how could I receive such a shipping order when I have never even went on the website recently so how could I possibly ordered one?

