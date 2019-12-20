0

I had the misfortune of working with a shady project manager for my first property subdivision project (1 property into 3). The development contract with him was for him to organise and supervise the subdivision for a price not more than $250k (including all works etc.) He promised that it would not cost as much, and he would only charge the actual cost and not the full contract price. Naive me accepted his promise. The project has since finished, and he is not forthcoming with the actual invoices from the contractors that he hired to do the work and has charged me the full amount.

I have invested $250k into this project but with resulting properties if I was to sell them all I would lose approximately $100k. The market values are slowly increasing and if I held onto the properties for 3-5 years at the current rate I would make that $100k back. However, I would be in a financially stressful state during those years (keeping up with mortgage payments taxes, etc). Should I sell it all now and end up with less money but less financial stress, or should I hold on in the hopes I will make it back?

|improve this question
New contributor
KDev is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • This is probably a better question for the Law site, but I think the real problem here is that you forgot the old saying about verbal contracts not being worth the paper they're written on. Unless you have a written contract saying that his charges would be based on costs, I would think you've just learned a costly lesson. – jamesqf 3 hours ago
0

I am no expert but I did pick up on a couple flags to watch out for from your question. A key concept when making monetary decisions is to decide based on your goals and what you have NOW. Don't let the upset or disappointment for what has already happened cloud your judgement. Consider the property now, expected earnings, expected cost, expected risk, current situation and current means and make the best decision you can. If you need to sell your property, don't do it because you have already lost money from it and are scared. Sell it because you determined that was the best option from what is available.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

KDev is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.