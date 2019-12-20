I had the misfortune of working with a shady project manager for my first property subdivision project (1 property into 3). The development contract with him was for him to organise and supervise the subdivision for a price not more than $250k (including all works etc.) He promised that it would not cost as much, and he would only charge the actual cost and not the full contract price. Naive me accepted his promise. The project has since finished, and he is not forthcoming with the actual invoices from the contractors that he hired to do the work and has charged me the full amount.

I have invested $250k into this project but with resulting properties if I was to sell them all I would lose approximately $100k. The market values are slowly increasing and if I held onto the properties for 3-5 years at the current rate I would make that $100k back. However, I would be in a financially stressful state during those years (keeping up with mortgage payments taxes, etc). Should I sell it all now and end up with less money but less financial stress, or should I hold on in the hopes I will make it back?