I am new to investing (only just set up my CommSec online trading account) and I was thinking of setting up a paper trading account for obvious reasons. If I can better understand the types of things I might expect/hope/dread to happen I feel I will be able to make more informed decisions for what to do with my money.

To my understanding, paper trading is specifically and only for current trades and you can watch how it does in real time. My problem: basically, I am impatient. Practically all of my financial goals are the long term (or at least longer than I'm willing to watch a paper trade for). So now I am looking for some way to simulate or calculate the profits from buying/selling stocks within any given timeframe.

Directions to, or a breakdown of the maths that needs to be considered to calculate this would be wonderful. But ideally I am looking for some sort of tool that can do this for me (if it exists). I have access to all the brokerage fee's and other information but I want to sit down and figure out how much I would have actually lost/earnt if I had done this or that so that I can have some more meaningful numbers based of the actual planned timespan in my head.