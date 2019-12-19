-1

How to change currency on already filled accounts?

I have seen this particular discussion on the web: http://gnucash.1415818.n4.nabble.com/GNC-Is-there-a-way-to-change-the-currency-of-an-account-td4699866.html

the guy say basically that if there is any filling you are prevented to modify the account currency then. I have take a look and seems it is effectively the case, my currency edit are blocked on filled accounts too.

I have two questions:

1- why?

2- can we find a workaround to that?

