There has been some talk among recently Presidential Candidates about how they would like to break up the Oligopolies of telecom providers in the United States if they are elected in 2020.

Let's say I own stock in Telecom Company A, which controls approximately 35% of the market, and has a stock value of $100/share. In 2020, a new President is elected, and they follow through on their plan to break up these telecom providers into smaller pieces. Telecom Company A is now in 3 pieces of roughly equal size, with each piece now competing.

What (in theory) happens to my $100 share in the original, non-broken-up company? Will some part of the split company retain the name "Telecom Company A" as well as my complete share, now worth significantly less? Will my one stock split into three, with each one (theoretically) valued in such a way that all of them add up to $100 at the start of the split? Will this all depend on what actions Telecom Company A takes moving forward?

I found this article on how Bell handled splitting into the Baby Bells in 1982 that may or may not still be relevant. It looks like shareholders were given a proportional share in each of the baby bell companies for their stock. I'm not entirely certain what that means (IE if I owned 1 share out of 300 million shares in Bell, how many do I own in AT&T if it has 100 million shares? Or did AT&T need to have 300 million shares to ensure proportionate distribution?) I'm also not certain if that's still how this would be handled; Bell voluntarily broke themselves up after they became certain that they would lose an anti-trust lawsuit. Today's telecom companies might choose to fight such a lawsuit out, and their break-up would be handled by the Government as opposed to the individual companies, which could mean a different course of action.

  Every spin-off would start out with the same number of shares as the parent had before it was split. After the initial split, things could happen like stock splits (probably reverse splits) that affect the total number of shares, but then your question about rounding of fractional shares would be controlled by the rules of the stock split, not the spinoff/break apart action.
Typically, your shares get split accordingly, and for every share of the mother company you owned, you would own a share of each part. Assuming that the sum of the parts is equal to the total, you wouldn't lose (or gain) anything.

Afterwards, each part company would decide on their own what the want to do - share splits, share reduction, buy-backs, whatever. But such actions have zero impact on the value you as a share holder have, as you still own the same part of the company - only the nominations and counts of the shares would change.
There is of course an indirect effect; if the market considers a company is making good/poor decisions, share prices would rise/fall appropriately - not any different as with decisions of the original mother company.

Aside from that, you always have the chance to sell your shares before this happens, and secure your value, if you think the changes will have negative impact on the overall value.

