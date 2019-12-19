0

I recently bought an item during Black Friday from Best Buy and I just received an email stating that the item I bought was returned and they’re going to give me a full refund? I’m not sure if I can get in trouble for this if I do keep the product (that I wasn’t returning)? I’m not sure how to go about this because unrealistically it’d be crazy to think I was able to buy something, get it and then also get my money back? But I don’t know how to go about this

    Are you adverse to simply asking why you are getting a refund for an item you didn't return, or do you want someone to say it's OK to take advantage of a possible mistake by the store? – chepner 4 hours ago
  • adverse: "unfavorable or antagonistic in purpose or effect." averse: "having a strong feeling of opposition, antipathy, repugnance, etc.; opposed." – shoover 2 hours ago

