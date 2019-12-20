I recently bought an item during Black Friday from Best Buy and I just received an email stating that the item I bought was returned and they’re going to give me a full refund. This must be a mistake though since I didn't return the item. Can I get in trouble for this if I don't return it and they refund what I paid? I’m not sure what to do because realistically it’d be crazy to think I was able to buy something, get it and then also get my money back. Any advice?
Perhaps the mistake will be caught before they actually refund the money. But if it isn't, and they refund it (presumably to a credit or debit card), I don't think you would "get in trouble" since this was Best Buy's mistake and not yours.
The morally correct thing to do would be to contact them and explain that you didn't return the item and that they would be refunding the money to the wrong person.
One downside of doing nothing, is theoretically if they discover the mistake sometime in the future they may have the legal right to charge you again, and that could be an inconvenience if you aren't prepared for it. That being said, just because they could do that, I don't know that they would. If they did I hope they'd at least contact you first.