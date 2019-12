The really short answer is that there was not enough buying volume to enable a penetration of the $30 level.

After a month long decline, UBER broke below $31 in late Sep, bounced a few times and retested the $29-$31 area until it dropped to $26 in early November where it has struggled since.

If you buy into the premise that there's a significant effect to support & resistance then support becomes resistance and resistance becomes support. Here's a generic example of the former (and what appears to be happening to UBER):

A good way to determine support & resistance is to use a Point & Figure chart. It eliminates the noise. You can also see it with trend lines.

Support & Resistance is an inexact science. You can also debate whether it's a science at all :->)