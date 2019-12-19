Not yet

You'll have to wait til January 1 2020 to do both in the same sitting. They'll be characterized as two contributions; i.e. two $6000 deposits (say) not one $12,000 deposit.

You are allowed to make an IRA deposit anytime from January 1 of that year to Tax Day (nom. April 15) of the next year. So you have a 3-1/2 month overlap from January to Mid-April where you can declare an IRA contribution to be either year.