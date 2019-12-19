0

I am finally looking to invest and have some cash on hand over my emergency fund. I do not have an IRA but am contributing to my 401K. I opened a betterment account investing in ETFs for general investing, but have heard about IRAs for a long time. I qualify for IRAs and am wondering if I should invest my extra cash there. If I choose to can i put in 12,000 on Jan 1, 2020 and say 6,000 is from 2019 and 6,000 is from 2020? I read that the last day to put money into an IRA is the tax deadline of the next year.

    If you have the cash on hand now, open the IRA in 2019, deposit $6,000 now, and wait until Jan 1 to deposit the other $6,000. Problem solved. – chepner 6 hours ago
You'll have to wait til January 1 2020 to do both in the same sitting. They'll be characterized as two contributions; i.e. two $6000 deposits (say) not one $12,000 deposit.

You are allowed to make an IRA deposit anytime from January 1 of that year to Tax Day (nom. April 15) of the next year. So you have a 3-1/2 month overlap from January to Mid-April where you can declare an IRA contribution to be either year.

  • You can make a 2019 IRA contribution up until April 15 2020.
  • You can make a 2020 IRA contribution from Jan 1 2020 to April 15 2021.
