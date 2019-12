While I was paying bill at Chinese restaurant in Toronto, manager told me he discounts 15% my bill if I pay cash, not Mastercard. I told him I didn't see this printed on menu, and he said this is oral special offer. This feels shadey.

Is this legal? If not, report to whom? I don't want police involved. I'm from Hong Kong and don't trust police anywhere!!! Even if not legal, is this shadey? Should I report to Mastercard and Visa?