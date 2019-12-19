I want to keep track of the full price I've payed for investments on ledger, to know the weighted average price.
So given the following register taked from the documentation:
2004/05/01 Stock purchase
Assets:Broker 50 AAPL @ $30.00
Expenses:Broker:Commissions $19.95
Assets:Broker $-1,519.95 ; note_1
I can use an automated transaction to know how many AAPL I have using something like:
= expr ( commodity == 'AAPL' and /^Assets:/)
(Allocation:Equities) 1.000
This way I can now how much AAPL I currently have, but I cannot know how much I have invested, specificaly I would like to keep track of all the postings like the one with the
note_1 on the first example.
This way I can keep track of the total price I've payed for the investments I have, that can be calculated by:
$-1,519.95 / 50 AAPL
Is there any good way to keep track of that?