I have someone who wants to pay off my credit card for me and all he asked for was my username and password for my online account to make the payments. I’ve checked my account and I can’t find any important information that he could find from just having those two things but I’m still a bit unsure. Advice?
1Welcome to Money.SE. This is a scam, and a common one. Never give anyone any login details. Does this answer your question? Sugar daddy wants my online banking login info to make deposits — is it a scam? – Rupert Morrish 8 hours ago
No. Never share your username/password with anyone. Go look on your bank's Terms of Service, it specifically forbids that. When you signed up for your account, you agreed to never share your password. Keep your word.
All they need to pay off your card is a payment slip. There's one on every statement; so go get a PDF of your credit card statement. Page 1 will have a payment slip meant to be printed out; it's intended for making payments via postal mail. That's all they need. Attach a paper cheque and mail it in. A real friend/family member could make do with that.
They want your username/password for nefarious reasons. If you send a payment slip, they wil give you some sing-song about how that won't work for them - just watch!
Honestly, the happiest possiblity here is that the money is quasi-real, but is being laundered: it is either proceeds of unrelated crime, or stolen out of someone's bank account. Once they pay off your credit card, now comes the confidence game: they will ask you to buy things for them e.g. iTunes gift cards, Visa gift cards, etc. You will send along the relevant codez off the cards, they say "thanks" and then, the credit card payoff payment will reverse. The victim will claw it back, or the government will seize it. Boom, you're suddenly late and overlimit. The crooks' logic is they're stealing from your bank, but actually, you are on the hook for it. Your credit rating gets burned, and you get sued.
Do you know if there are other ways to receive payments safely and easily other than Venmo and PayPal? Besides the payment slips? – Marie 7 hours ago
none that you can trust a scammer with @Marie They are experts at this game, you are not. Don't play chess with Bobby Fischer and expect to win. Lemme guess, the scammer did not like the idea of a payment slip... – Harper - Reinstate Monica 7 hours ago
This is a scam. There are plenty of ways to transfer money to you that you could then use to pay off your credit card that don't involve you giving anyone any passwords.
Once someone has control of your account they could probably
- change the password
- change your address
- order a new card
- run up bills on the new card
- reset the address again
I have someone who wants to pay off my credit card for me
and all he asked for was my username and password for my online account to make the payments.
Is it your father, uncle or boyfriend that you've physically kissed and possible done the horizontal mambo with?
If so, it's legitimate but grossly stupid on your part.
If it's not your father, uncle or boyfriend that you've physically kissed and possible done the horizontal mambo with, then it's a scam.
But I'd bet my next paycheck that it's not your father, uncle or boyfriend that you've physically kissed and possible done the horizontal mambo with, so... it's a scam.
Okay, you could’ve answered without the sarcasm and crudeness but thanks. – Marie 8 hours ago
@Marie important points need to be driven home as directly as possible. – RonJohn 7 hours ago
1@Marie there have been a thousand questions from young women asking whether it's a scam when random internet guys they've never met want to pay the girl's debt. It's always a scam. ALWAYS. – RonJohn 7 hours ago
1I take it you meant it as "father, uncle or (boyfriend that you've physically kissed and possible done the horizontal mambo)", not "(father, uncle or boyfriend) that you've physically kissed and possible done the horizontal mambo "? – Acccumulation 7 hours ago
3the bit I dislike is making any presumptions about role based on username. That discourages womanly usernames, and I don't want that discouragement to happen. Analogous to why I don't want anyone made to feel uncomfortable for dressing attractively, I want the world where everyone is at ease to dress attractively, because then, more hotness ;) – Harper - Reinstate Monica 7 hours ago