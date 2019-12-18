After reading a bit about international travel insurance concept and policies and about relocation insurance concept and policies I didn't recognize any essential difference by policy content.

Both do especially with health but not with personal welfare or relatives/payees welfare

Both cover generally all states of the planet (with the common exception of USA and/or Singapore; likely due to insanely high healthcare costs in these two countries

Both don't cover states in war or disputed territories

In all that has to do with possible health problems, both mostly cover bodily damage from accidents that require immediate hospitalization and that occurred when functioning without any significant health problem but which were not caused by what the insurance company grasps as a "voluntary risk", such as an "extreme sport" that will not be otherwise covered by a plan extension ("improved" or "custom" plan)

Both are marketed to different audiences: Tourists and expats respectively

I concluded that if that there is a difference, it's only or mostly about how such policies are marketed, which of course isn't essential by policy content; but I think that maybe I'm wrong, so I ask:

What is the essential difference between international travel insurance and relocation insurance, if at all there is one?