A friend warned me not to be over confident in my rookie years buying stocks. He said during a bull market, it is very easy for everyone to look like a winner. Can the reverse be said for rookies that attempt short selling and using put options during a bear market? That is, most rookies can make a fortune short selling and using put options during a bear market?

    I doubt most rookies can make a fortune, period. – chepner 3 hours ago
Your friend's advice is good advice. You should never be over confident in the financial markets regardless of your investment/trading skills and experience.

Yes, you can make a lot of money in a bear market via put buying and/or the shorting stocks and ETFs. But rookies are not likely to do so - unless they get lucky - because they lack the risk management skills to manage the trades.

