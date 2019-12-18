So, I accidentally charged more than the amount on a prepaid visa debit gift card on an online retailer and it didn't get declined. What will happen? Should I take advantage of this?
2"Should I take advantage of this?" sounds like you already did. Is the card reloadable? – D Stanley 8 hours ago
Is the card associated with you in any way? – TTT 8 hours ago
The card will not be charged until the order is prepared. Once Amazon attempts to charge the card, it will be declined. If there are no other payment options in your account the package will not be sent.
This makes sense. Let's hope OP can confirm this is indeed what happens, if/when it does. – TTT 8 hours ago
I charged it with two items, 1 that already went through successfully (I think... (it was a digital purchase)) that used the card up entirely and another that is a shipment, so we will see. – dave 6 hours ago