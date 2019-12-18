1

So, I accidentally charged more than the amount on a prepaid visa debit gift card on an online retailer and it didn't get declined. What will happen? Should I take advantage of this?

|improve this question
New contributor
dave is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    "Should I take advantage of this?" sounds like you already did. Is the card reloadable? – D Stanley 8 hours ago
  • Is the card associated with you in any way? – TTT 8 hours ago
9

The card will not be charged until the order is prepared. Once Amazon attempts to charge the card, it will be declined. If there are no other payment options in your account the package will not be sent.

|improve this answer
New contributor
Bob is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • This makes sense. Let's hope OP can confirm this is indeed what happens, if/when it does. – TTT 8 hours ago
  • I charged it with two items, 1 that already went through successfully (I think... (it was a digital purchase)) that used the card up entirely and another that is a shipment, so we will see. – dave 6 hours ago

Your Answer

dave is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.