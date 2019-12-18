On December 01, 2019, the boards of directors of TESLA and NIKOLA agreed to a merger in which TESLA would combine with NIKOLA through an exchange of stock giving NIKOLA' shareholders a 30% premium. TESLA would pay USD 2,000 million in its stock for all of NIKOLA's stock. The merger would leave TESLA shareholders with 51 % of the stock in the combined enterprise and NIKOLA shareholders would receive 49% of the stock of the combined enterprise. Immediate one-time capital expenditure for integration is expected at USD 200 million. The combined company was expected to save USD 210 million annually from the first year with an annual growth of 3%. The cost of capital is 12%, and the corporate tax rate is 30%. Find the share of TESLA and NIKOLA in the NPV of synergies.