1

I recently achieved 100 million KRW (South Korean Won, about 86000 USD) after a bit less than 5 years of work. I'm somewhat proud of myself for being diligent, but I'm afraid if this is not enough.

I'm definitely not a professional in accounting or investing, but I did a very crude math myself with these parameters (all in KRW and inflation adjusted):

  • Current(Year-end)
    • Age: 30
    • Year: 2019
    • Investment input: 83,281,657 - I used a personal accounting app to get this value. I think it is accurate enough, but not perfect.
    • Investment value: 102,386,242
  • Expected
    • Annual investment: 16,800,000 - About a half of my income
    • Buffer fund: 43,200,000 - Additional fund in case of emergency
    • Annual withdrawal: 21,600,000 - National Pension Service claimed that proper living costs for a couple is about this much in early 2014. I'm single, but I want to be prepared.
    • Annual real return rate: 2.00%
    • Tax on profit: 15.40% - Over-simplified.
    • Life expectancy: 90

And this graph is the result.

Estimated retirement fund investment

According to this, I can retire at age 58. But there are things I'm worried about.

  • The tax is too hard for me, so I used a VERY simplified single tax rate.
  • I like my work, but I don't want to work for that long. I don't know what I can work at that age.
  • I'm working on IT. I heard this line of work has early retirement age. Working until I can retire seems a optimistic expectation
  • I could invest about a half of my income only because I'm living with my parents. My parents don't mind about this, but I can't expect this would last forever.
  • I don't have a car or a house for myself. (A car is optional here, but you never know.)
  • My homemade calculation can be wrong, which might mislead me to false hope/fear.

My point is, even if I do my best, the retirement still looks hard. Can you give me some wise words of yours to achieve my retirement?

|improve this question
  • 1
    Won't you also receive some benefit from state run pension/retirement plans? – Hart CO 6 hours ago
  • Why does the red line in the graph start at age 30 instead of the normal Korean retirement age? – RonJohn 6 hours ago
  • 2
    "I heard this line of work has early retirement age." It's highly unlikely that you'll still be doing at age 60 exactly what you're doing at age 30, but it's perfectly reasonable that you'll still be doing something in IT. (I started out as a programmer, but have been a DBA for 20 years.) – RonJohn 6 hours ago
  • @HartCO I do and I expects it. I was too careful so didn't put it to my calculation. – user2652379 6 hours ago
  • 1
    @RonJohn And the reason I draw the red line from 30(my age) is... I wanted to see if I can retire earlier than the normal retirement age. It is easier to think that the line starts from 90 backwards, increasing. – user2652379 5 hours ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.