I’m applying for a mortgage, and found a potential lender from a referral from my real estate agent. The initial application process seemed normal and very similar to what I’ve experienced with other banks. I expected to verify my assets by providing documentation such account statements, but was instead asked to link my bank accounts with them using a third party website (The domain name is finicity.com - so I’m fairly sure it’s this).

The lender set my expectations with this via email:

What we don't do:

  1. We don't ever see or have access to your login information.
  2. We don't use your information for any other reason than to process your loan.
  3. We don't have access to take any actions in your accounts - we access read-only information, just like the documents you'd otherwise have to send.

I have a checking account with Chase and linking the account with the lender was done by redirecting to Chase.com (where my password manager automatically filled in my username and password) and enabling some permissions. Chase sent me an email and the lender appears as a linked application. This strikes me as entirely legitimate.

However, I have a brokerage account with Vanguard, and the service is asking for my username and password. I am VERY uncomfortable with this.

Is this a reasonable request nowadays? Or should I push back and insist on verifying my assets with account statements?

  • 1
    Is that the same login as Vanguard Investment? Did it appear in a popup? (Don't be alarmed by the login being in a popup, it should) – Mars 34 mins ago
  • How did the page look, where you browser filled in the log in credentials automatically for chase? Was it no pop up? When the Vanguard log in appears in a pop up, how does the address look like? – Bernhard Döbler 18 mins ago
If more than one person knows something, it isn't a secret.

There is no legitimate circumstance under which you should provide your personal password to anyone. Ever.

Anyone that asks for your password is either scamming you or incompetent.

(This answer is completely independent of the "mortgage lender" in the question. It applies to everyone in all situations.)

EDIT:

"milk" points out that "redirecting to Chase.com (where my password manager automatically filled in my username and password)" could mean that they aren't directly asking you for your password.

Instead, they are asking you to simply prove that you can sign onto your other account to confirm who you are.

The fact that your browser automatically supplied the password indicates that it really is talking directly to that site.

This means that the requesting site will not see your password and cannot claim to be you.

So, what I said above is true in general, but in this case you would be using your password to sign into your account; the other company would not be able to see it. The login simply establishes an identification of you between the two companies.

  • Brokerage to Mortgage: Confirm identity of person X: ask them to login.
  • Mortgage to person X: Please login
  • Mortgage to Brokerage: From now on, when you talk about person X, we'll know who you mean.

It should be safe for you to go ahead.

  • 4
    If the auth prompt comes from Vanguard themselves then it could be legit (the prompt should be a new page like the OP mentioned with Chase and you should verify the url, not inline in another app, which might be what's happening here, I'm not sure). There are definitely APIs that require authentication and they can't get that authentication unless they open an auth prompt. – milk 10 hours ago
  • (In case you saw my last comment, forget it. I'll instead offer suggestions). This service doesn't merely ask to confirm Identity, it likely asks for permission to access some "resources". In this case, the access is likely READ for your brokerage info (not login). – Mars 52 mins ago
  • In this case, there are two things you probably want to look out for. 1) Does the site properly generate a popup to log in? If so, it's probably safely opening the login from the account (chase, brokerage) and waiting for a response from them. 2) After logging in, it's likely that chase or your brokerage will ask if you wish to give Finicity permission to view something (not write). If they do, you should check those permissions – Mars 49 mins ago
  • If the popup shows your url, you should also check that too, to verify that it's the real site – Mars 37 mins ago
  • In this case, it doesn't seem like Vanguard is the one doing the authentication, so I'd be weary of this. This looks more like you are, in fact, handing them your username and password. – Mars 33 mins ago
If you trust the site that is requesting it, then it's probably fine. Unfortunately it's becoming commonplace now for various applications to legitimately ask you to login with your username and password into third party applications. One obvious example is accounting software, which can request and store your credentials for all of your banks so that it can sync your accounts automatically. This is a great convenience, but you must trust that the mechanism and location used to store your credentials is secure. When websites request your credentials for third party applications, typically they don't need to store your credentials for future use, but you'll have to take their word for it that they aren't storing it, or again if they are storing that they are using a mechanism and location that is secure. Even well-intentioned sites that use standard best practices for their storage of user credentials are still vulnerable to attack, both from external sources or possibly even rogue internal employees.

The main downside to this trend is we can no longer preach the absolute rule that no one should ever ask for your password. Now we all have to make decisions about who is legit and who might be trying to scam us. As soon as people are forced to make decisions, mistakes will inevitably be made.

There are however simple counter measures we can take, at least to stay safe when using the one-time request for passwords such as the scenario in this question of verifying a single bank statement. Either of these will suffice:

  1. Before providing your username and password to a third party application, change your password. Once the application is finished with it, change your password back to one you like.
  2. (Better) After giving your password out to someone you don't want to know it long term, change it shortly after to a new random password.

I strongly encourage everyone to use a password manager, and with few exceptions even you don't need to remember your passwords. Let them all be long, complex, and random, and you can change them anytime you wish without having to worry about remembering a new one. Just make sure that you store your encrypted master password file in a place you can access from anywhere. For example, I store mine (KeePass) in a cloud (Google Drive) account, and I have cached copies of it on my phone and all my laptops in case I'm not online when I need it. (Though it's extremely rare that you would need it when you aren't online!) Once you have this you only need to actually remember two passwords: the login to your cloud storage account, and the long and complex password to your master password file. Another nice thing about this is you don't have to remember your usernames either, and you can even put unique bogus answers in for your security answers, as long as you record them in your password file. One time someone kept trying to login to my Bank of America account and locked me out multiple times. I simply changed my username to something no one else would try (and I actually don't remember what it is, nor do I have to) and it never happened again.

  • it's NEVER fine for anyone to demand your login credentials to anything. The sole exception MIGHT be law enforcement officials and then only with a court order. And even then I'd be highly suspicious about their motivation, as it'd enable a bad cop or investigator to do things like create incriminating evidence at my peril and there'd be no way to prove it wasn't my doing. – jwenting 1 hour ago
No, this is terrible security practice. But it is surprisingly common among banks, see e.g., this related question.

Your decision here is going to come down to how much you trust Finicity to do what they say. (I did once with a similar site, not long ago, and it hasn't come back to get me.)

But again, this is terrible security practice, and the companies shouldn't be doing it.

Basically, it comes down to this.

Sites that provide ways to access the needed information, such as Chase, will allow services such as Finicity to follow something called an "implicit" login pattern.

Basically, they make a request to Chase for some info, Chase asks you to login and (then probably) give permission. In such a case, Finicity never sees your login info at all.

It looks like Vanguard doesn't have that service, so Finicity has to resort to something called the "ROPC" pattern (in other words, the "password" pattern). This involves getting your login info and logging in on their end.

If they're following best practices, they'll never log any of your info and clear it immediately after gaining the access that they need. No dev or observer should ever see your info.
But there is no way to guarantee that they follow best practices.

If you don't trust them, there should be no issues with providing the info to the lender in another manner. They may say no, in which case you'll have to decide if you wish to trust them or not.

The changing your password part is a good idea if you do decide to submit your info to them, but note that if you do it too soon, it may invalidate the login and you'll have to do the process all over again.

Worst case scenarios:
・Scam site. Likely? I didn't look at them, but if required by your bank, probably not.
・Poor logging or caching practices. Certainly possible, but not an issue unless someone internal decides they want to retire in the Bahamas, or their logs leak somewhere.

Likely business usecase:
The program logs in, gets the info it needs, then clears the login info.

