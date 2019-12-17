If you trust the site that is requesting it, then it's probably fine. Unfortunately it's becoming commonplace now for various applications to legitimately ask you to login with your username and password into third party applications. One obvious example is accounting software, which can request and store your credentials for all of your banks so that it can sync your accounts automatically. This is a great convenience, but you must trust that the mechanism and location used to store your credentials is secure. When websites request your credentials for third party applications, typically they don't need to store your credentials for future use, but you'll have to take their word for it that they aren't storing it, or again if they are storing that they are using a mechanism and location that is secure. Even well-intentioned sites that use standard best practices for their storage of user credentials are still vulnerable to attack, both from external sources or possibly even rogue internal employees.

The main downside to this trend is we can no longer preach the absolute rule that no one should ever ask for your password. Now we all have to make decisions about who is legit and who might be trying to scam us. As soon as people are forced to make decisions, mistakes will inevitably be made.

There are however simple counter measures we can take, at least to stay safe when using the one-time request for passwords such as the scenario in this question of verifying a single bank statement. Either of these will suffice:

Before providing your username and password to a third party application, change your password. Once the application is finished with it, change your password back to one you like. (Better) After giving your password out to someone you don't want to know it long term, change it shortly after to a new random password.

I strongly encourage everyone to use a password manager, and with few exceptions even you don't need to remember your passwords. Let them all be long, complex, and random, and you can change them anytime you wish without having to worry about remembering a new one. Just make sure that you store your encrypted master password file in a place you can access from anywhere. For example, I store mine (KeePass) in a cloud (Google Drive) account, and I have cached copies of it on my phone and all my laptops in case I'm not online when I need it. (Though it's extremely rare that you would need it when you aren't online!) Once you have this you only need to actually remember two passwords: the login to your cloud storage account, and the long and complex password to your master password file. Another nice thing about this is you don't have to remember your usernames either, and you can even put unique bogus answers in for your security answers, as long as you record them in your password file. One time someone kept trying to login to my Bank of America account and locked me out multiple times. I simply changed my username to something no one else would try (and I actually don't remember what it is, nor do I have to) and it never happened again.