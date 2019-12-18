My employer received a letter from a creditor agency ("Central Research") ordering that they garnish up to 25% of my salary for the loan. The language that they used in the letter to them was unnecessary, they make it sound like I'm some violent thief. Also, what this agency is charging me is very high compared to the loan itself.

Can I pay the Education Department directly and bypass this creditor agency?

What alternatives do I have to pay the ED instead of a creditor?

This is a loan from the U.S. Department of Education. I haven't been able to pay due to economic issues I was having.

This is the first paragraph of the letter:

One of your employees has been identified as owing a delinquent nontax debt to the United States. The Debt Collection Improvement Act (DCIA) permits Federal agencies to garnish the pay of individuals who owe such debt without first obtaining a court order. Enclosed is a Wage Garnishment Order directing you to withhold a portion of the employee's pay each pay period and to forward those amounts to us.

And this is the next section. I recently started with this company, so you can imagine what they must think when these people use "I ORDER YOU" or "you are furthered ORDERED". They use this phrase about five times:

They even misspelled "hereby":

Finally, the only detail in the whole letter that they sent my employer that they could not get on their own is my name, SS#, and employer name and address.