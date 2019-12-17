I don't quite understand how investing into index funds works, or how to interpret the average historical returns.

Let's say that, 10 years ago, I decided to invest $30,000 dollars at the end of each year into VTSAX. According to Yahoo finance,

the 10-year trailing returns were 13.42%. Does that mean that, after 10 years, those 10 deposits of $30,000 would have become:

30,000*((1+0.1342)^10-1)/0.1342 = $563,979.54

??? (This is the formula for actuarial future value, S 10|0.1342)

If not, what is the correct future value calculation?